Steelers Just Made Aaron Rodgers Return Very Likely

In the immediate aftermath of Mike Tomlin's decision to step down as the Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach after the team's Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans, there was a sense that Aaron Rodgers would follow him out the door.

After all, Tomlin was perhaps the main factor in Rodgers' decision to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers in the first place for what the 42-year-old had originally insinuated would be the final year of his career.

Even owner Art Rooney II perpetuated the idea that Rodgers wouldn't return during a press conference last week, stating that, "Aaron came here for Mike" and that Tomlin's departure would likely impact whether or not he suits up for Pittsburgh next season.

Now that the Steelers have hired Rodgers' former head coach with the Green Bay Packers in Mike McCarthy, however, ESPN's Adam Schefter stated that the organization's decision could "enhance" the Hall of Fame-bound signal caller's chances of a return.

For all intents and purposes, though, the Steelers would be better off letting Rodgers walk and exploring alternative solutions at the quarterback position rather than running it back with him in 2026, even if McCarthy pushes for him to re-sign with the team.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Concerns of Rodgers' Decline

Rodgers didn't arrive to Pittsburgh last offseason with a boatload of fan fare, which was partially a byproduct of the fact that he stretched his stint in free agency out until early June before officially signing with the organization despite it seeming like a foregone conclusion that he would do so for months prior.

He did perform admirably this past season, leading the team to a 10-7 record and its first AFC North title since 2020 all while throwing for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

At this point, though, it's clear that he's reaching the end of the line. Rodgers is still capable of being a base-level starter in the NFL and would give the Steelers a high floor at the most important position on the field, but is that really what the organization should be looking for?

Pittsburgh needs to aim higher than simply retaining Rodgers, and while he was popular in the team's locker room this year while also having a connection with McCarthy, it simply wouldn't be ideal for him to run it back.

Likelihood of a Productive Season if Rodgers Returns

As mentioned above, the floor isn't going to fall out from under the Steelers if Rodgers does don the black and gold next fall.

It certainly helps that he's had a working relationship with McCarthy and developed a rapport with Pittsburgh's skill position players this past year, which makes it hard to foresee an utter collapse that would lead to the team's first losing season in two decades.

Rodgers is a largely uninspiring option, but he's better suited to start than the likes of Mason Rudolph and Will Howard, and with the 2026 NFL Draft not providing much of a path towards an enticing quarterback option, the Steelers may very well be refined to sticking it out with the four-time MVP next season.

