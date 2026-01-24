Steelers Hiring Mike McCarthy as Head Coach

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their next head coach. The team is bringing in former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers leader Mike McCarthy as their fourth head coach in nearly 60 years, working on deal with the 62-year-old, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

McCarthy was one of the biggest names in their head coaching search, sitting at the top of the list with Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Los Angeles Rams DC Chris Shula. The team brought McCarthy, Flores and Miami Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver in for in-person interviews but have made their decision and are going with McCarthy.

Coming home: The Steelers are working towards a deal to hire Mike McCarthy as their head coach, per sources.



McCarthy grew up in Pittsburgh. Now, at age 62, the Super Bowl winner gets a chance to coach the team he grew up rooting for. pic.twitter.com/utGTpvgcp6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2026

The Steelers will need to bring in a quarterback over the next few years and likely look at McCarthy as their best option to help develop him. For now, however, the former Packers head coach could be an easy bridge to get Aaron Rodgers back in the building as well.

“There are a lot of things that go into being a successful coach,” Team President Art Rooney II said about the team's next coach. “Number one, really, I think in my mind, is leadership and really trusting that this person can stand in front of your team day in and day out, and hold their attention and have them motivated to do what they do. So, that’s what’s most important.”

McCarthy has been a head coach in the NFL for 18 years with 13 winning season. Trying to replace Mike Tomlin for the first time in 19 seasons, that sort of winning culture certainly fits what Pittsburgh is aiming for.

What Now?

The Steelers will now begin to fill their coaching staff. After letting everyone go after Tomlin's departure, McCarthy and general manager Omar Khan will need to decide who's filling the holes.

They may choose to retain some coaches from Tomlin's staff. They'll then fill the remaining positions from the outside.

After that, they'll work on the roster and begin their scouting process. With the NFL Combine about a month away, things will move quickly in terms of deciding which roster moves they want to make and what positions they're interested in in the NFL Draft.

Things won't slow down for the Steelers, but they answered their first - and biggest - question of the offseason.

Mike McCarthy is the new leader of the black and gold.

