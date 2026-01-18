Steelers Interviewing Pittsburgh Native, Former Aaron Rodgers HC

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers enter a new era in 2026, as they look at a number of names for their head coaching position.

The Steelers must replace long-time head coach Mike Tomlin, who served at the helm of the franchise the past 19 seasons, winning a Super Bowl, posting a 193–114–2 (.628) record, 13 playoff appearances and eight AFC North Division Titles.

Pittsburgh is already looking at a number of new names for the coaching position, many of which are younger, but they're considering all candidates going forward.

This includes Pittsburgh native and long-time NFL head coach Mike McCarthy, who they are expected to speak with, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN .

Mike McCarthy Coaching Background

McCarthy hails from Pittsburgh, attending Saint Rosalia Academy in the Greenfield neighborhood and then Bishop Boyle High School in nearby Homestead, Pa.

He played college football at the junior college and NAIA levels, before getting into coaching as a graduate assistant with Fort Hays State, a Division II program.

McCarthy returned home for four seasons from 1989-92 with Pitt, spending his first three seasons as a graduate assistant and then as a wide receivers coach in 1992.

He then spent the following 32 seasons at the NFL level, most recently serving as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for five seasons from 2020-24.

McCarthy had success from 2021-23, going 12-5 each time and winning the NFC East Division twice, but lost to the San Francisco 49ers twice in the 2021 NFC Wild Card Round and then in the 2022 NFC Divisional Round, then to the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFC Wild Card Round.

The Cowboys fired him after a 7-10 season in 2024 and he finished 49-35 overall during his five seasons in Dallas.

McCarthy is best known for his time as the Packers head coach, where he led the franchise for 13 seasons from 2006-18.

He had great success during his time with Green Bay, making the playoffs nine times, winning the NFC North Division six times and four consecutive times from 2011-14, plus defeating the Steelers, 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV in the 2010 season.

McCarthy had great success with Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who won NFL MVP twice and was one of the best quarterbacks in football during that time.

He and the Packers did miss opportunities to win another or more Super Bowls, with some poor performances in the playoffs.

The Packers fired McCarthy after a 4-7-1 start in 2018, which also came after a 7-9 finish in the 2017 season. He compiled a record of 125-77-2 (.618) and 10-8 in the playofs with Green Bay.

McCarthy has an offensive background, serving as an offensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers in 2005 and for five seasons with the New Orleans Saints from 2000-04, quarterbacks coach with the Packers in 1999 and the Kansas City Chiefs from 1995-98, plus as an offensive quality control coach in 1993 and 1994.



