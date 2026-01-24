Steelers Hiring Pittsburgh Native Mike McCarthy As Franchise’s Next Coach

Mike McCarthy is headed home.

According to multiple reports on Saturday afternoon, the 62-year-old is being hired as the Steelers’ next coach. McCarthy was born and raised in Pittsburgh and attended Bishop Boyle High School in Homestead, Pa.

Coming home: The Steelers are working towards a deal to hire Mike McCarthy as their head coach, per sources.



McCarthy grew up in Pittsburgh. Now, at age 62, the Super Bowl winner gets a chance to coach the team he grew up rooting for. pic.twitter.com/utGTpvgcp6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2026

Over 18 seasons as the Packers and Cowboys’ coach, McCarthy amassed a 174-112-2 (.608) regular season record, an 11–11 (.500) mark in the postseason and notably won Super Bowl XLV with Green Bay—alongside Aaron Rodgers, who we'll get to—to cap the 2010–11 NFL campaign.

Prior to becoming a head coach, McCarthy served as a graduate assistant at Fort Hays State from 1987 to '88 and at the University of Pittsburgh from '89 to '91 before being promoted to wide receivers coach in ’92. He then transitioned to the NFL, spending two seasons as an offensive quality control coach with the Chiefs ('93 to '94), before being promoted to quarterbacks coach from '95 to '98. McCarthy then coached QBs with the Packers in 2000 and served as offensive coordinator for the Saints from 2000 to '04 and the 49ers in '05.

Could Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy reunite in Pittsburgh?

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy spent 13 seasons together in Green Bay. | Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

While Aaron Rodgers signed just a one-year deal with Pittsburgh this past offseason—and told ESPN’sThe Pat McAfee Show that he was “pretty sure” it would be his last—perhaps McCarthy’s hire could lure him back to the Steel City for one more go.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers did not hire McCarthy to “lure back Aaron Rodgers,” but that the franchise doesn’t believe it will hinder their attempts to bring him back either, if Rodgers elects to play in 2026.

Rodgers and McCarthy spent 13 seasons together with the Packers from 2006 to ‘18, highlighted by their aforementioned Super Bowl win, and rattled off a 100-57-1 regular-season record. Rodgers completed 64.8% of his passes, throwing for 338 touchdowns and 79 interceptions and earned two of his four MVP awards in 2011 and '14 under McCarthy.

Topically, SNY’s Connor Hughes posted earlier this week on X (formerly Twitter) about a conversation he’d had with Rodgers toward the end of his time with the Jets, one where the quarterback mentioned “wherever Mike McCarthy ends up” being his next potential landing spot.

We’re now more than a year removed from said conversation, but perhaps this hire is what gets the now 42-year-old to give a 22nd NFL season a shot.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated