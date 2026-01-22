Steelers Legend Believes Stars Can Leave With New HC

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering an era of change, after nearly 20 seasons of the same brand of Steelers football under former head coach Mike Tomlin.

The staff is set to almost entirely turn over and some are anticipating that players may also decide to do so as well.

Former Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger believes that the team's roster could change due to their staffing changes. With the staff moving around, the likely future Pro Football Hall Of Famer believes that some of the players might want to move as the culture changes. Roethlisberger spoke on his Footbahlin podcast to issue his thoughts.

“The house has been cleaned,” Roethlisberger said. “The coaches are gone. The training staff, the strength and conditioning staff. I think it’s gonna be a clean house, which sounds like a rebuild to me. But it’s a build, a new build. … There’s going to be some talks — and there are talks — ‘Well, if the new guy comes in, does he want some of the current veteran players to stick around?’ Sometimes, new guys wanna come and kinda (say), ‘Let’s start a new culture.’

Ben Roethlisberger thinks there could be more changes on the #Steelers’ horizon. A new head coach could mean some roster mainstays are headed out.



“Sometimes, new guys wanna come and kinda (say), ‘Let’s start a new culture.’” #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/9xyKAoFB0Z — Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) January 21, 2026

Some coaches, like special teams coordinator Danny Smith, have already been hired away. Now, Roethlisberger believes its important to look at the current roster to see what changes may come.

“Now, it’s gonna be the Steeler culture, but it’s gonna be new. We’re gonna scrub this." Roethlisberger said. "Those are guys like obvious ones — Cam Heyward, Boswell, T.J. Watt, even maybe Alex (Highsmith). Now, do I think those guys should stay? Absolutely,” Roethliberger said.

Do Local Connections Matter?

Roethlisberger also spoke on what types of coaches he believes would keep the franchise cornerstones and which he believes would be more inclined to begin a big rebuilding period.

“But new coaches may not feel the same way," Roethlisberger said. "If you brought in a Mike McCarthy, a Brian Flores, guys that have that , I’m sure they would be like, ‘Nah. These guys, we need them. You bring in brand-new guys that have never been affiliated with it, they might say the same thing, like, ‘Hey, we need these veteran guys to help me help the next group, whatever.’ They also might say, ‘No, I wanna start fresh.'”

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers are unlikely to make any moves immediately, but the incoming staff will certainly have strong input on who stays around when their contracts expire, and that will lead to some franchise faces ending their time in the black and gold.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers