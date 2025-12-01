Steelers' Mike Tomlin Responds to 'Fire Tomlin' Chants

PITTSBURGH -- The latest loss for the Pittsburgh Steelers was the shift many speculated and even more feared would come. As the team failed to convert on a sorely-needed 4th down play, the crowd at Acrisure Stadium began to chant "Fire Tomlin!", directed at head coach Mike Tomlin.

The jeering from the Steelers' fans was a new level of frustration. Over Tomlin's tenure in Pittsburgh, his status as a top coach has gone mostly uncontested, but that is quickly disappearing as their season slips away. Following an ugly 23-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Tomlin discussed how poor their performance was in a critical matchup.

"Not a lot needs to be said," he told reporters postgame. "That’s an awful performance by us. We didn’t do a lot well tonight."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Tomlin Addresses Crowd's Chants

After discussing the team's biggest problems in their recent defeat, Tomlin was asked about the crowd environment. Even he admitted that the fan's frustrations with himself and the team were warranted after yet another disappointing effort.

"Man, I share their frustration tonight," he said. "We didn't do enough and that's the reality of it."

What Happens Next?

The short answer is nothing. With five games remaining in the regular season, the 6-6 Steelers are still competing for a playoff berth and an AFC North division title. The organization is highly unlikely to move on from Tomlin and fire their long-time head coach with games left to play. Still, the frustration is growing within the locker room and around the organization.

The Steelers have just five games to solve these problems and try to salvage their 2025 season. With that becoming increasingly less likely, Tomlin's standing in the organization becomes bleaker by the day. If their losing ways continue and they post their first losing season under the long-time coach, then it's even more likely that he is fired in the offseason.

Looking at Everything to Improve

That is all months away, however. For the rest of 2025, the Steelers are Tomlin's to guide. He is, however, on the hot seat now in a way he never has been before. He is looking forward to finding ways to win. He told reporters postgame that he's going to evaluate everything to find solutions and that he's open to any idea or method to find that improvement.

