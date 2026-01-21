Ben Roethlisberger Shares His Steelers Offseason Blueprint

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be in for quite the ride this offseason with change coming around every corner, and franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger shared his vision for how the team should descend into its new era.

While speaking on the team's ongoing head coaching search, Roethlisberger made it clear that he'd prefer for Pittsburgh to go against its usual preference and hire an offensive-minded candidate this time around after Mike Tomlin stepped down from his post following a 19-year stint with the organization.

"I would strongly consider a couple things. My first thought is I want an offensive-minded head coach. That's what I would do if I was the general manager. We've had defensive-minded head coaches in here. That's all they've been, and I'm ready for an offensive guy. I wanna score more than six points in a postseason game," Roethlisberger said on the latest episode of his 'Footbahlin' podcast, per Steelers Depot's Ross McCorkle. "I would love a younger offensive-minded head coach that is maybe an up-and-comer that you're gonna bring in here to focus on the offense... And then I would say, here's what you need to do. You need to bring a defensive coordinator in that is a veteran defensive coordinator. Maybe a guy that's already had a head coaching job that doesn't want to be a head coach anymore."

Additionally, Roethlisberger thinks the Steelers should put a pause on their search for a quarterback in the NFL Draft and instead focus on building a complete roster before hitching their wagon to a prospect at the position.

“I would not draft a quarterback for at least two to three years. That's just my opinion,” Roethlisberger said. “The issue that I see with a lot of teams is they get a quarterback and they try and build around that quarterback. I think it should be the other way around. I think you should build a team and put your quarterback in it."

In that same vein, Roethlisberger also said that he believes the organization should give Will Howard a shot for "like two to three years" and that he'd have the 2025 sixth-round pick start if Aaron Rodgers doesn't return to the team.

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Will Roethlisberger Get His HC Wish?

As Roethlisberger noted, Pittsburgh has had a penchant for defensive-minded head coaches throughout its history. It's hard to blame the organization in that regard, though, as Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Tomlin all won Super Bowls with the team while crafting Hall of Fame-worthy resumes.

The Steelers' quest for a new head coach now that Tomlin is out of the building appears to be heating up, with Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator and former Pittsburgh assistant coach Brian Flores having just completed an in-person interview. Additionally, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver as well as former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will also sit down with the organization in the coming days.

McCarthy is the only offensive-minded candidate amongst that trio, and he oversaw Rodgers' development while spending over a decade alongside him in Green Bay, but the Pittsburgh native is 62-years-old and has consistently failed to get over the hump in the playoffs since defeating the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV 14 years ago.

Pittsburgh has shown formal interest in Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase and San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, completing virtual interviews with both of them according to senior director of communications Burt Lauten, but it's unclear if either is a leading candidate to fill the team's vacancy at this moment.

Considering Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula also has some buzz attached to his name with the Steelers, McCarthy would seem to represent Roethlisberger's best chance of his wishes for an offensive-minded head coach coming true for his former team this cycle.

The QB Situation

Though owner Art Rooney II previously stated that "Aaron came here for Mike" and that Tomlin stepping down "will affect" the four-time MVP's decision, there's at least a semi-realistic scenario where the Steelers hire McCarthy and Rodgers opts to reunite with his former head coach next season.

Should the 42-year-old signal caller and Pittsburgh go its separate ways, Howard is a name to watch under center. The 24-year-old suffered a hand injury in training camp that kept him out for the entire preseason and on the reserve/injured list for just about half of the regular season, but he showed enough flashes when healthy to suggest that he'll get his shot to prove himself to the team's brass once again this spring and summer.

A national champion in his final year of collegiate ball at Ohio State, Howard could easily carve out a long career as at least a backup in the NFL. The main question, of course, revolves around just how viable of a starter he could be for a prolonged period of time.

With a lack of enticing prospects in this year's NFL Draft beyond Heisman Trophy winner and the recently-crowned national title-winning quarterback of the Indiana Hoosiers in Fernando Mendoza, who's almost certain to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, perhaps the Steelers will settle for a group of Howard, Mason Rudolph and another veteran and let them duke it out before eventually naming a starter ahead of the regular season.

