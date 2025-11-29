Steelers Receive Major Joey Porter Jr. Update

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue dealing with more injury news as they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills in a critical Week 13 matchup. Needing a win to re-take their lead over the AFC North division, their path to doing so has been greatly impacted by injuries on both sides of the ball. Aaron Rodgers is recovering from his fractured non-throwing wrist, and starting left tackle Broderick Jones is already out for the game due to a neck injury.

The defensive side of the ball is dealing with its own struggles as the Steelers attempt to disarm Bills quarterback Josh Allen. They received some good news in their pending battle against Buffalo, however, regarding one of their starting cornerbacks. Joey Porter Jr. suffered a hip injury in Week 12 that forced him to miss a portion of the game. As they've prepared for the Bills, he's been a limited participant in practice, but upgraded to a full participant and received no injury designation on the team's final injury report prior to their Week 13 matchup.

One-on-One Threat

The Steelers are counting on their best one-on-one cornerback to be in action against the Bills. While Buffalo's wide receiver threats are not as imposing as other offenses they've faced, the Bills' QB is one of the most dangerous in the NFL. Allen's ability to extend plays with his legs and his high-powered throwing arm make him a dynamic threat and MVP candidate.

But the good news for the Steelers is that Porter holds his own on the outside, whether it's in pass coverage or as a tackler. According to game data from Pro Football Focus, Porter has recorded 11 of his 28 total tackles this season in one-on-one situations while in man coverage. In addition, he's missed just one tackle on those attempts, making him one of the most consistent tackling threats at the position.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) exchange words in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Bengals lost 34-12. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key to Stopping Allen?

Having Porter Jr. on the outside is a huge piece of the puzzle for Pittsburgh's defense. He's successfully defended 11 passes in eight games played, highlighted by four pass breakups against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. He's still looking for his first interception of the season, but he's been around the ball often in coverage.

The Bills have injury troubles at the tackle position, and their starting tight end, Dalton Kincaid, is questionable for the matchup. That means when Allen drops back to pass, he's likely going to get it out quickly and target players along the boundary. Players like their leading receiver, Khalil Shakir, will be heavily targeted, and it's up to Porter Jr. to lock things down and keep the ball in front of him.

