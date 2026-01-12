Steelers Make Last-Minute Roster Moves Before Texans Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding some secondary depth for their Wild Card round matchup against the Houston Texans.

For their first playoff game at Acrisure Stadium since 2020, cornerbacks Tre Flowers and D'Shawn Jamison will join the active roster as practice squad elevations.

Outside of safety DeShon Elliott, who remains on the reserve/injured list, Pittsburgh's secondary is about as healthy as it has been all season. Still, Flowers and Jamison could see some playing time, likely all of which will come on special teams.

Flowers and Jamison's Steelers Stints

Flowers signed to the Steelers' 53-man roster on Christmas Day, which came ahead of the team's Week 17 bout with the Cleveland Browns.

He remained with the team through their Week 18 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, which saw them clinch the AFC North, but he was waived early last week.

Flowers re-signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad on Jan. 7, though, and he'll now potentially have a chance to make an impact in some fashion against a Texans team that comes into the game having won nine-straight contests to close out the regular season.

An eight-year veteran, Flowers has appeared in 98 regular season games and 10 playoff contests throughout his career.

Jamison, on the other hand, signed to the Steelers' practice squad in September 2024 and remained there for the entire season before later agreeing to a reserve/futures contract with the organization in January 2025.

He was let go before final roster cuts back in August, but he later returned to Pittsburgh's practice squad. Jamison was elevated three times, which is the maximum amount during the regular season, and logged 11 snaps on special teams over those three games while never seeing the field on defense.

Steelers' Secondary Outlook vs. Texans

The main matchup to watch in Pittsburgh's secondary is No. 1 corner Joey Porter Jr. vs. star Texans wide receiver Nico Collins, who has turned in three-straight 1,000-yard seasons.

Brandin Echols is set to serve as the Steelers' primary option in the slot while James Pierre and Asante Samuel Jr. should both garner a fair amount of snaps on the boundary opposite of Porter.

Jamison and Flowers likely won't take any snaps at corner unless the team suffers an injury at the position.

At safety, Jalen Ramsey and Kyle Dugger are in line to continue shouldering most of the load, though Chuck Clark should also get into the mix and move around the defense a littl

