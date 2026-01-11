Signs Pointing to Aaron Rodgers Returning to Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will once again have a major decision to make for the 2026 regular season. The organization is focused on their upcoming Wild Card Weekend showdown with the Houston Texans, but a huge question looms.

The Steelers must choose who they want as their starting quarterback, continuing an annual tradition in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh. Future Hall of Famer and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers has been a huge addition to the team this year. In his first season with the squad, he's led the Steelers to an AFC North division title and renewed the franchise's championship hopes.

The thinking when the organization signed the now 42-year-old QB was that he was the final stopgap before the Steelers finally landed their next franchise signal-caller in the draft. How quickly things have changed in Pittsburgh, while more and more signs point to Rodgers returning for a 22nd NFL season and year two with the Steelers.

Rodgers and Steelers Want Another Shot?

The latest sign came from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He recently stated on NFL GameDay Morning that Rodgers' openness to return has shifted dramatically as their Wild Card contest looms.

"Rodgers actually began the season openly stating that he believed this would be his last year. Except it's gone so well in Pittsburgh," he said. "He showed enough offensively, he's enjoyed his time in the locker room (so much) that he's now open to returning for another season. And my understanding is the Steelers would welcome this."

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Steelers Want Rodgers Back

There's no doubting how much the Steelers love Rodgers. After struggling through underachieving options like Kenny Pickett and Russell Wilson, Rodgers' production and steadiness have been a godsend for the franchise. Team sources have told Steelers On SI that they would love to have the Super Bowl-winning QB back for the 2026 season.

That thinking is backed by Rapoport's reporting. Still, he warns that despite interest from both sides, the results of the upcoming playoff game and his health will be huge factors in Rodgers' decision-making.

"Lot of time to go, we'll see what ends up happening on Monday, see how Rodgers feels after the season," he warned. "The hope would be an answer sooner rather than later, but certainly both sides, it seems, would be open to a reunion."

