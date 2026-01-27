Rams President Calls Out Steelers Radio Analyst for False Report

PITTSBURGH -- In the aftermath of the Pittsburgh Steelers hiring Mike McCarthy as their new head coach, an interesting storyline emerged.

A question many people asked is why didn't the Steelers hold second interviews with more candidates? Well, according to one Pittsburgh radio host, it was because one coaching option did so poorly in the initial interview it wasn't worth it to bring him back.

93.7 The Fan host Andrew Fillipponi claimed on-air and via his social media that a source told him Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula "bombed" his interview with the Steelers. Now, Rams president Kevin Demoff is pushing back on that, stating any claims that Shula did poorly has "no truth."

"In talking to the Steelers there is no truth to this, but maybe rather than trying to build up your name by tearing someone else down you should examine a process that has coaches having the biggest job interviews of their life crammed into an hour the day before a playoff game," Demoff wrote on X.

A source inside the Steelers has also commented on the situation, telling Steelers On SI that Shula bombing is "Fake news."

"People should understand where Steelers information comes from that is credible. If that were true, it would have never leaked out of this building, but the fact that it isn’t is why we’re commenting," they added.

Why This Matters

The Steelers initially reached out to nine candidates for their vacant head coaching job. Three candidates, McCarthy, Brian Flores and Anthony Weaver, were brought in for a second interview.

In reality, McCarthy was ownership's top candidate and moved quickly to name him the new head coach. Still, there is curiosity about why certain candidates didn't make it out of the initial phase.

Shula was a top candidate when the search began. His work under Sean McVay in Los Angeles has earned him high marks around the NFL, and his lineage has added to his head-coaching prospects. The claim that he was a bad interviewer came at a convenient time: right after McCarthy was named coach and Shula's defense surrendered 31 points in the NFC Championship Game.

If he "bombed" the interview, that is significant. It not only makes McCarthy look better, but it also gives the Steelers even more reason to have selected the 62-year-old as their next coach.

Steelers Plan Moving Forward

After a dramatic head coaching search, the Steelers are quickly getting to work under their new boss. McCarthy is set to be introduced for the first time, and the expectation is that he will quickly assemble a staff.

All eyes are now on the top coordinator positions. A few names are immediately tied to the Steelers and their new head coach.

On the offensive side, look out for options like Steve Shimko and Scott Tolzien as potential coordinators. Tolzien is currently the quarterbacks coach with the New Orleans Saints and Shimko holds the same position with the Dallas Cowboys. Both have done impressive work with the position, and as the Steelers look to develop their own franchise QB, having more assets is key.

On the defensive side, two names stand out. Former Green Bay Packers safety and current Chicago Bears defensive backs coach Al Harris is a top candidate for the defensive coordinator position. So too is recent Las Vegas Raiders coordinator Patrick Graham.

