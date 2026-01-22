Steelers Have Four Coaching Names to Watch, Including Sneaky Riser

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of their head coach search, and while they're aren't done scooping out the landscape of options, there are three names that fans should be watching as the favorites.

So far, the Steelers have conducted virtual interviews with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

They've broughten Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in for interviews. They also plan to bring in Weaver for an in-person meeting.

The team isn't ruling out adding more names to their list, but also feel confident about the candidates they currently have.

They have three names to watch as leaders of the pack, though, and one that could make sneaking his way into contention.

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Steelers Top Three Names

The names to watch for the Steelers right now is Shula, Flores and McCarthy. The Steelers were very impressed with all three, having connections with Flores and McCarthy, and with Shula meeting virtually and proving to be just as good a candidate as the league believed him to be.

Coming into the process, Flores was the favorite in Pittsburgh. It wasn't guaranteed, but the belief around the team was that his relationship with the organization gave him a strong upper hand in the fight.

He's still considered a favorite because of that. The Steelers were very impressed with Flores when he coached as their senior defensive assistant in 2022, and view him as a head coach candidate who can bring a strong culture and great defense to Pittsburgh.

However, signs may be pointing in a different direction. The Minnesota DC signed an extension with the Vikings as a fall-back plan, allowing him to stay with the team if he does not get a head coaching job. One league source told Steelers On SI, "That does not mean he’s out for a head coaching job, but people take that as a sign that he knows he’s not getting one."

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McCarthy has a relationship with general manager Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl, as the three used to work together in New Orleans with the Saints. A Pittsburgh native and former head coach of Aaron Rodgers', McCarthy is considered a serious contender for the Steelers and could be a stability blanket after 19 years of Mike Tomlin.

In 18 years as a head coach, McCarthy only has five losing seasons.

Then, there's Shula. The Rams defensive coordinator is one of the top head coach candidates in the NFL this offseason and may fit the Steelers' criteria perfectly.

The defensive-minded coach is just 39-years-old, comes from a strong coaching tree and has plenty of connections in the NFL. His roots in football are as strong as they come, being the grandson of the great Don Shula, who was a head coach in this league for 32 years.

The Steelers were very impressed with Shula during their virtual interview and are likely to bring him in for an in-person meeting when his window opens before the Super Bowl.

Here's where Shula's case gets interesting, though.

Steelers Sneaky Contender

The Steelers also like Nathan Scheelhaase of the LA Rams. The passing game coordinator turned heads during his virtual interview and is quickly becoming a hot name to watch around the league.

At 35-years-old, Scheelhaase is still growing in the NFL but has a ton of success in Los Angeles and has helped make the Rams offense one of the best passing attacks in the league behind Sean McVay and Mike LaFleur.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Don't rule out Scheelhaase as a head coach candidate for the Steelers. They won't overlook young, promising talent to lead their team.

However, if the team decides to hire Shula, the added bonus could be bringing in Scheelhaase as their offensive coordinator. And if Shula is one of their top names to watch, the benefit of landing both candidates may be too enticing to pass up for Pittsburgh.

Expect more interviews to come and for the Steelers to consider every candidate seriously. For now, there are four names to watch, with three leading the way and one making a strong push to be in contention.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers