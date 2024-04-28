Steelers Add Another Lifelong Fan in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- Former Iowa defensive tackle Logan Lee won't have to alter his wardrobe much after the Pittsburgh Steelers took him in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and he wouldn't rather have it any other way. The former fan is now a player for his favorite team and said he feels lucky to have been put in this position.
"I grew up a huge Steelers fan my whole life," Lee said. "I am beyond blessed."
Lee plays a tough, consistent brand of football that he tried to model after the Steel Curtain teams of the 1970s and cornerback Mel Blount in particular. Growing up in the middle of Bears country in Orion, Illinois, Lee had to be introduced to the Steelers by a friend and his dad. Once he got a look at some classic games, he was hooked.
"I started really getting into the thick of the historical NFL stuff," Lee said. "I just loved the Steel Curtain era stuff. I loved watching Mel Blount slam people on their heads and stuff. I was always a big Steelers fan growing up."
Lee isn't the only Steelers fan that joined the franchise this weekend in the 2024 draft class. First-round pick Troy Fautanu grew up idolizing legendary safety Troy Polamalu and was a deeply invested Steelers fan growing up. Meanwhile, second-round pick Zach Frazier grew up just over 90 minutes from the Steelers' practice facility on the South Side.
What kinds of players each of these picks will turn into as their careers progress but one thing is clear - the collective passion for Steelers football is alive and well.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Select OG Mason McCormick in 2024 NFL Draft
- Steelers Could Have a Steal in Payton Wilson
- Steelers Draft Grades: WR Pick Not Very Impressive
- Steelers Draft Grades: Pittsburgh Aces Second-Round Pick
- Steelers Announce Troy Fautanu's Jersey Number