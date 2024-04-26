Steelers Announce Troy Fautanu Jersey Number
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have already given their first-round pick his new number, announcing the newest member of the offense will wear No. 76 in his rookie season.
Fautanu, an offensive tackle out of Washington, was the team's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, going 20th overall. At Washington, he wore No. 55, which is taken by inside linebacker Cole Holcomb. Instead, he'll make the transition, bringing a new number and legacy with him to Pittsburgh as the next franchise offensive tackle.
The last Steeler to wear No. 76 was Chuks Okorafor. The former third-round pick eventually turned into the team's starting right tackle, but was eventually released to search for a new opportunity this offseason. In his place was last year's first-round pick Broderick Jones. The number was most notably worn by former defensive end Chris Hoke.
Fautanu will come to town with an opportunity to compete for the starting tackle spot with Dan Moore Jr. It's unknown if he or Jones is viewed as the left or right tackles this season.
