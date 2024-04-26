All Steelers

Steelers Announce Troy Fautanu Jersey Number

The Pittsburgh Steelers revealed their first-round pick's new number.

Stephen Thompson

Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) celebrates / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) celebrates / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have already given their first-round pick his new number, announcing the newest member of the offense will wear No. 76 in his rookie season.

Fautanu, an offensive tackle out of Washington, was the team's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, going 20th overall. At Washington, he wore No. 55, which is taken by inside linebacker Cole Holcomb. Instead, he'll make the transition, bringing a new number and legacy with him to Pittsburgh as the next franchise offensive tackle.

The last Steeler to wear No. 76 was Chuks Okorafor. The former third-round pick eventually turned into the team's starting right tackle, but was eventually released to search for a new opportunity this offseason. In his place was last year's first-round pick Broderick Jones. The number was most notably worn by former defensive end Chris Hoke.

Fautanu will come to town with an opportunity to compete for the starting tackle spot with Dan Moore Jr. It's unknown if he or Jones is viewed as the left or right tackles this season.

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 