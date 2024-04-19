Steelers Could Take Sleeper WR in First Round
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need wide receiver help desperately and the NFL Draft is the most likely place they will find it. Despite their offensive line needs, some believe they will opt to use the 20th overall pick on a pass-catcher given the wealth of talent available in this draft.
But one NFL analyst believes the Steelers could grab an interesting name that isn't sitting in the first round of many people's big boards at the moment - former Georgia Bulldog, Ladd McConkey.
“They could very well get the fourth wide receiver in this draft,” Fox Sports' Peter Schrager said. “You have the big three and then I’ve spoken to some teams, and some teams love Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU and then, I’m telling you, there is a big love for Ladd McConkey as potentially the fourth wide receiver in this draft as crazy as that might sound.”
Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers make up the "big three" that Schrager references and each of them are all but certain to have been selected by the time the Steelers are on the clock at pick No. 20. But Schrager believes the Steelers could be the ones to reach for McConkey over a name like Thomas or the Texas Longhorn duo of Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy, among others.
McConkey, a two-time national champion at Georgia. Appeared in 39 games over four years and amassed 1,687 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns over that span. He flashed his athleticism at the NFL Combine with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, a 3.97-second shuttle and a 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump that helped raise his stock. Now it seems like that stock is only appreciating as Draft Day draws closer.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers QB Throwing First Pitch at Pirates Game
- Former Scout Urges Steelers to Fire Mike Tomlin
- ESPN Predicts Steelers, Cowboys Trade
- Steelers Could Add Cheaper WR
- Cory Trice Returns to Field for Steelers