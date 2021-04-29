AllSteelers Talk Mock Draft: Steelers Capitalize on Wild First Round

It's not very often you get to act as a general manager, let alone for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, thanks to modern technology and the desire to be absolutely right or wrong, AllSteelers' Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin joined forces for a live mock draft on the morning of the 2021 NFL Draft.

As every year with the draft, an infinite amount of possibilities exist for the Steelers and their potential selection. Pittsburgh currently sits with pick number 24 in the first round, and eight total draft picks.

All eyes are on Alabama's Najee Harris as a potential fit for the Steelers, and the interest is certainly mutual from an organizational standpoint as well. Should Harris be available when the Steelers are on the clock, he's undoubtedly the favorite to become the newest ball-carrier in Pittsburgh.

However, what would the Steelers do if Harris isn't available? How would the cookie crumble if Clemson's Travis Etienne is gone the pick before as well? With the Steelers' assumed gameplan to take a running back in the first round now thrown aside, Noah and Donnie face a draft board that certainly wasn't expected.

In a mock draft that featured a prominent player falling down the board, a handful of tempting trade offers and difficult decisions in the mid-rounds, there's no telling how wild the 2021 NFL Draft may actually be. From a Steelers standpoint, however, not many fans could complain about the haul the Steelers walked away with.

