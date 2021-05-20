Are the Steelers Still Super Bowl Contenders?

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers still Super Bowl contenders or is this "last ride" headed down a dark path?

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl contenders? After an offseason roller coaster, does Big Ben and company have the pieces to make this "last ride" a memorable one?

Matt Canada's offense will be presented to the world soon enough, but Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth provided some insight to what we should expect.

Canton, OH will no doubt be black and gold in August, as the Pittsburgh Steelers will see five former members of their organization take the final step to football immortality as they will officially become the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Troy Polamalu, a first-ballot selection this year, finally landed on his presenter for the Hall of Fame ceremony.

While Polamalu and others will certainly have their weekend in August, the newest crop of Steelers will be looking for their first taste of preseason action the very next day, as the Steelers look to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame game to kick the preseason off.

Offensive rookies such as Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth will get to experience Matt Canada's offense for the first time in live action, along with everyone else. What can we expect out of the two rookies in 2021, and what can we also expect to see out of Canada's offense?

Should the pieces fall properly for the Steelers, the reigning AFC North champions will be looking to make serious noise in the postseason. How far can the Steelers go, and are they legitimate Super Bowl contenders heading into the season? Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin debate the above topics and more on the newest episode of AllSteelers talk.

