Four Steelers Stealing Show at Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have stars emerging at mandatory minicamp.

Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills in a 2024 AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up mandatory minicamp or organized team activities this week at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and the makings of a strong squad are clear with some stars emerging from the fray.

After four weeks of practices, Nick Herbig, Jaylen Warren, Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III have looked like they are ready to lift the Steelers with massive seasons after strong starts in preseason practices. As the offense looks for a bonafide No. 2 option next to George Pickens and the running game figures to feature prominently, Warren, Jefferson and Austin making strides are critical for the Steelers.

But there are some off-the-field topics that had to be addressed. Najee Harris was absent for the first day of minicamp with approval from head coach Mike Tomlin. Then he spent the next two days on the sidelines as a non-participant. Whether or not this relates to Harris' contract situation is unclear but Steelers general manager Omar Khan said that the team is still open to possibly signing Harris to a long-term deal, despite declining to pick up his fifth-year contract extension.

The Steelers head into a break now but the news never stops. There are still plenty of preparations to make and details to sort out before they arrive at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania to get their 2024 season underway.

