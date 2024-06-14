Russell Wilson Returning to Younger Form With Steelers
PITTSBURGH-- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a big season from Russell Wilson. The presumptive starting QB is hoping for the same. Entering his age-35 season, Wilson is trying to revive his career after a rocky stint in Denver.
With the Steelers minicamp underway, Wilson looks recharged and ready to go with his new team. Via Brooke Pryor ESPN, Wilson spoke about that topic specifically.
"Man, I feel the fountain of youth. I feel revived in every way, mentally, emotionally, spiritually. I feel confident. I think at some point you have to know who you are as a player, as a man, as a competitor. As somebody who's been fortunate to be able to play this game, I don't doubt it. I trust it. I felt really good last year playing. I felt really confident in the midst of everything. And so I think right now I have all that confidence times 10."
The confidence for Wilson will be key as minicamp continues and preseason arrives. Wilson may have been cut from the Broncos before arriving in Pittsburgh, but he's still a top-20 QB in the NFL. In 2023, he threw 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.
Despite the reasons, being let go by a team after signing a massive contract like he did can be debilitating. To see Wilson so upbeat and optimistic after the past two seasons is just as important as his play on the field. And since his arrival in Pittsburgh, he's maintained that steady confidence. As minicamp opened up, he was saying it again.
"You have confidence because of the people around you. You have confidence because of the work ethic you've put in individually," he said to media following the opening day of minicamp.
The Steelers are counting on that confidence and leadership to carry Russ to the starting job and the team into contention. If he can put up another offensive season like he did in 2023, the Steelers will fare far better than they did under Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph last year. As the season approaches, the Steelers and Russ both are hoping he can continue enjoying the fountain of youth.
