Calvin Austin Hype Growing Within Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- After spending his rookie year sidelined by a preseason injury, Calvin Austin III finally got his feet wet during the 2023 season, appearing in all 17 games and even starting one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former fourth-round pick in 2022 is comfortable and now he's starting to turn some heads.
Austin's position coach, Zach Azzanni - who's in his first year with the Steelers - gushed about the third year pro's work ethic and subsequent improvements over just eight weeks of work leading into mandatory minicamp. The self-described perfectionist coach has been wowed by the strides that Austin has taken since arriving for work this spring.
“He’s been outstanding. That’s a guy who’s gone from here to here in just eight weeks," Azzanni said, raising his left hand well above the right to illustrate how far Austin has come. "I mean, it’s been really fun to watch. He’s a worker, he’s intentful, he’s urgent, he wants to be coached and you can see it because his game has done that."
Austin's impact on the Steelers offense to this point in his career has been negligible. Upon returning from injury to open the 2023 season, he was buried on the depth chart behind Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Allen Robinson. Austin played 18% of the special teams snaps and 35% of the offensive snaps, totaling 249 yards on punt returns and 237 yards from scrimmage with 2 touchdowns.
His speed and precise route-running can make him electric with the ball in his hands at times and, with so many different threats on the Steelers offense for opposing defenses to cover, the diminutive Austin can find small gaps in which to make a big impact, like some of his long punt returns or the 72-yard touchdown pass he caught against the Raiders last season.
There will be an opportunity for Austin as he tries to rise up a depth chart that has a clear-cut No. 1 option in George Pickens but little proven depth behind him. The Steelers are looking for playmakers to step up and Azzanni believes Austin's traits can translate to the Steelers' new offense, especially given the way he's worked to this point. If he can continue his steady progress forward, Austin could be a secret weapon lying in wait for the Steelers to unleash.
"I’m really, really excited for his season," Azzanni said. "If he keeps practicing the way he’s been practicing.”
