Steelers Should Add to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's best edge rushers, but it shouldn't stop them from considering another. With some serious potential in the upcoming NFL raft, and adding to their dominant duo is a great idea.
It doesn't have to be a first-round pick, but the talent within that opening round will be there. They can wait it out, but grabbing someone within the class is important.
There are also other areas to watch. The running back class is opening up and there's some serious wide receiver talent coming into the NFL this season.
Let's take a look at an early Senior Bowl snub and someone who will climb up the draft boards with each week that passes from now until the first pick. Plus, some players who got the invitations and could shine in the All-Star games.
And as always, take a look at who fans should watch this upcoming weekend.
