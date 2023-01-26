Steelers Not Considering Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison Reunion?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to join an NFL trend. Are they ignoring it?

PITTSBURGH -- Not everyone believes the Pittsburgh Steelers should, or will, go out and become the next team to pair college quarterbacks and wide receivers. It's seen success with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, and Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle, but that doesn't mean it's the right move for Kenny Pickett.

The Steelers' pairing would bring USC and former Pitt wideout Jordan Addison back to Pittsburgh. During his two seasons with the Panthers, he and Pickett combined for 149 catches, 2,072 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Addison won the Biletnikoff Award, Pickett took home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and ACC player of the Year honors and both were named All-Americans.

A solid pick at number 17? Not so fast.

One Steelers insider, and a very respected one to add, doesn't believe the team should or will consider a wideout in the first round.

Does it make sense for them to? Over the last 24 hours, I've been asked about the future of the receiver room a number of times. My answer has stayed the same. It doesn't line up with this insider's, but it does follow the same belief.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



Steelers Likely Have Two Names at Top of NFL Draft Board

Brock Purdy Shows Steelers What They Did Wrong With Kenny Pickett

Steelers Have Two Easy Cap Casualties

Tony Dungy Under Fire for Liter Box Tweet