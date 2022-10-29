Steelers vs Eagles Preview: T.J. Watt's Return? No Chris Boswell? Not Matt Canada's Fault?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road again as they travel across the state to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.

The unbeaten Eagles could be the Steelers' toughest task to date, but with players starting to realize how pressed against the wall they are, maybe a change is coming.

As usual, it's time to dive into the Week 8 matchup between the Steelers and Eagles. Philly poses a threat on both sides of the football, but Pittsburgh could get some serious help on defense with the return of T.J. Watt.

Meanwhile, Chris Boswell could be miss more time than the team is hoping for. There's a name that should be headed to the Steelers roster before kickoff.

And fixing the offense. There's a strange argument floating around these days, and it's time to shut it down.

