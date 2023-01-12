Be Warned About the Steelers Offseason

Before anything gets too serious, it's time for a warning about the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason.

PITTSBURGH -- At what point can we figure out that some platforms love to stir drama, and on social media, there is nothing sweeter than a sip of chaos tea - especially about the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We're four days into the offseason, and already Steelers Nation is going nuts over a simple tweet with false information that has set the platform on fire. And while half the fanbase sees through the vail, the other half is having a difficult time believing the reality of the situation.

Which is all right. Not everyone needs to be their own fact-checker, but it's important to assure yourself you're checking with someone who is before believing a social media post or a random headline posted somewhere.

Big Twitter is a necessary evil at times. It's a great outlet for people and one that many members of a fanbase can celebrate by how many fans they're able to reach on a social media platform. At the same time, it's a situation where people can take advantage of their following and push false narratives.

That's what's happening for the Steelers right now, and it's a perfect time to let everyone in on a little warning.

