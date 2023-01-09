Steelers Who Are On Their Way Out

Pittsburgh Steelers players open up about if they're going to stay or not.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have several decisions to make about their 2023 roster, starting with who's staying and who's going from the 2022 team.

The Steelers have a number of free agents on both sides of the football that will need new contracts if they're going to continue their time in Pittsburgh. The team also has a few players who's cap hits take significant spikes next season, meaning decisions need to be made about their future.

After the Steelers win over the Cleveland Browns, All Steelers took to the locker room to get as much information on who's ready to go and who's ready to leave. There's plenty of insight to take from, and a good perspective of which players will and won't be here next year.

This includes some names Steelers fans don't want to hear who may feel like they're on their way out - and one player who wants the offensive coordinator to stay.

