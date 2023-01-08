Mitch Trubisky Regrets Signing Quickly With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers came into the season believing Mitch Trubisky was their first replacement for Ben Roethlisberger. And while he was, that belief only lasted three games before rookie Kenny Pickett took over for the remainder of the year.

The Steelers made the switch in Week 4 during halftime against the New York Jets, opening the Pickett era a little sooner than anticipated. Since then, Pittsburgh has climbed their way back to .500, all behind their rookie quarterback.

For Trubisky, his second chance in the NFL went worse than his first one. He'll now head into the offseason with another year left on his deal. Some expectation has Trubisky being released and looking for another opportunity.

That expectation comes from Trubisky's thoughts looking back at the signing. He inked a deal with Pittsburgh as soon as free agency opened, which he told ESPN's Brooke Pryor, may not have been the best idea.

"Everything happened kind of quick," Trubisky said. "I didn't really have a long time to think of the decision. I wish I would've taken some more time and not just signed the first day of free agency. Looking back on it, just try to do some more research. But I felt like they were interested. I felt like it was a good opportunity to possibly get back on the field, but nothing's guaranteed."

Trubisky even believed he was benched a little quick after a locker room altercation with wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

"It was quick," Trubisky said. "It was pretty much out of my hands. I couldn't even ask why or what happened. He made the decision, and we went with it."

"I thought I should have had a little bit longer leash. ... And then once you go to someone you draft in the first round, it's probably not going to come back around to you right away."

Trubisky's cap hit next season would be $10.6 million for the Steelers. As the season approached its close, it'll be interesting to see whether or not he'll stick on the roster.

