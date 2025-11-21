Texans Celebrated Huge Win Over Bills By Chowing Down on Buffalo Wings
The Houston Texans notched a much-needed victory over the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football thanks to a stifling defense that sacked Josh Allen more than he's ever been sacked before. They wake up this morning with a 6-5 record and real hope to slide into the AFC playoff bracket—and the knowledge that their NFL-best defense will present a tough test for any opponent.
After securing the victory with an interception in the game's final seconds there was nothing left to do but celebrate and replenish calories and Houston found a way to kill two birds with one stone in the form of a big ol' thing of buffalo wings, which were presented to players making their way off the field.
It appears most of those who were offered the staple appetizer induldged, save for Will Anderson who still had his Invisalign in.
A few things here. Wide receiver Nico Collins had to go flats, which is certainly a choice. Drums are better. No one denies this! O.K. some people deny it but they are wong.
Also, seeing all of these guys grab the messy foodstuff with their gloves on presents a wonderful business idea. Receiving gloves to wear to the local sports bar so your hands don't get all orange while housing two dozen of those bad boys while watching all the games.
Dream big.