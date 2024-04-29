Jawhar Jordan: Texans Most Exciting Day 3 Draft Pick?

“You look at how he can be a fit for this team, the disparity in zone run opportunities.” — @john_hickman12



Today's Locked On #Texans: Who was the most exciting prospect drafted during Day 3?



Full episode:



Watch: https://t.co/TCI9BhOu1T…



Listen: https://t.co/bLTnxRx6Pv pic.twitter.com/1Vk5FBvHO0