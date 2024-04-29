Jawhar Jordan: Texans Most Exciting Day 3 Draft Pick?
HOUSTON — Saturday marked the most active day during the 2024 NFL Draft for the Houston Texans. They used Day 3 to add six additional prospects to their rookie class, which began with the selection of tight end Cade Stover in the fourth round with the No. 123rd overall pick.
Two rounds later, the Texans added another offensive weapon by selecting Jawhar Jordan with the No. 205 overall pick. Jordan, a 5-foot-9 running back from Louisville, is coming off a career year during his final collegiate season — rushing for 1,128 yards on 181 attempts and 13 touchdowns.
Coach DeMeco Ryans described Jordan as a prospect who can bring "the juice" to the team's offensive backfield. On the latest Locked on Texans podcast episode, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss which prospects were the most exciting players drafted during Day 3.
"I've always been underrated," Jordan said during his post-draft press conference. "People have counted me out a lot. Even this past season, I wasn't listed as one of the top running backs. I know when it's all said and done, I will be one of the greatest."
Jordan and Stover were the Texans' lone offensive players drafted on the final day. Houston added to its linebacker unit with the selection of Oregon prospect Jamal Hill, who registered 147 career tackles.
For the first time since taking over as general manager in January 2021, Nick Caserio made three selections during the seventh round with Solomon Byrd (No. 238), Marcus Harris (No. 247) and LaDarius Henderson (No. 249).
