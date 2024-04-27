Texans Draft Ohio State TE Cade Stover Following Trade with Eagles
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans began Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft by adding another weapon for quarterback C.J. Stroud. Saturday morning, the Texans traded up with the Philadelphia Eagles to draft tight end Cade Stover from Ohio State. In the exchange, the Texans gave up the No. 127th pick and a 2025 fifth-rounder to the Eagles.
By landing with the Texans, Stover will have a chance to reunite with his college quarterback. Stover and Stroud led the Buckeyes to an 11-2 record during the 2022 college season. While playing alongside Stroud, Stover exploded onto the scene, recording a then-career-best 406 yards on 36 catches and five touchdowns.
In the season before Stroud took over as Ohio State's starting quarterback, Stover recorded 76 yards and five catches in 2021.
"It is such an honor to play with C.J. again," Stover said. "They [the Texans] got something special. I am really excited. I am just ready to contribute in any way that I can."
"I've been pulled in so many directions; nothing has gone perfect in my life. I feel like I am battle-tested. I am ready to go."
Stover played five seasons at Ohio State, establishing himself as a prominent prospect entering the draft. After playing his freshman year as a linebacker, he transitioned to tight end. In high school, Stover played basketball, where he broke Lexington High School's scoring record with 1,715 points.
