ESPN Draft Expert Matt Miller Predicts Texans To Take Talented OL in 2025 NFL Draft
The Houston Texans' 2024 roster is LOADED. It is hard to look across the league and point out a better roster on paper that has the potential to be a true contender for the Lombardi Trophy. The 2023 season was a success, a surprising one at that, but the Texans are looking for even more in 2024.
Without knowing exactly how the Texans' season will play out, ESPN draft expert Matt Miller has Houston once again having a solid season but not quite reaching the mountaintop. He has them looking for improvements along their offensive line in the 2025 NFL draft, selecting University of Arizona tackle Jonah Savaiinaea with the 23rd overall pick.
"The Texans' roster is very good, but the interior of both lines could still use work. Why not bring in one of the best right tackles in college football and kick him inside -- a move scouts believe will push Savaiinaea into the first-round conversation -- to help protect C.J. Stroud? The 6-foot-5 330-pounder locked down the right side for Arizona last season opposite first-rounder Jordan Morgan and stood out with his power in the run game. He would improve a Houston offensive line that finished 25th in the league in run block win rate (69.5%) last season."
The Texans' line is pretty well built, but there are still some unknowns, especially at their guard position, with Kenyon Green working his way back from injury and Shaq Mason on the other side. Depending on how things shake out here, it would be intriguing to see the Texans bring in a stout offensive tackle and move him inside to beef up their OL core even more.
Savaiinaea has the prototypical length and size to work well anywhere along the line and brings excellent football IQ and pass protection to his game. He is also a polished run blocker, which would greatly benefit the Texans as they run the ball between the tackles. Some concerns that surround him are high pad-level play, sometimes reactionary at the point of attack and the occasional penalties.
Things can obviously change between now and the beginning of the 2025 draft, but the offensive line will be an area to keep your eye on, as that could be a central talking point when it comes to how successful the Texans are in 2024.
