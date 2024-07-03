Texans' Christian Harris Makes 'Explosive' First Impression on Azeez Al-Shaair
When the Houston Texans drafted Christian Harris in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Alabama prospect came to the franchise with high expectations. Two years into his career, Harris has met the franchise's lofty expectations, which has left veteran linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair impressed with his new teammate.
Al-Shaair began working with Harris during mandatory minicamp in June, where his first impressions coincided with a statement Coach DeMeco Ryans made during the 2023 season.
READ MORE: NFL Legend Names Houston Texans' Joe Mixon a Top-Five Running Back Entering 2024
"I saw an interview with DeMeco last year where he talked about Christian being the most explosive linebacker he has ever coached," Al-Shaair said during a guest appearance on Locked On Texans. "To me, it was a bold statement. Now, being here with him, he is literally an explosive player."
In his first two seasons, Harris has recorded 175 total tackles, 12 pass deflections, and 3.0 sacks. He is entering his third season on the cusp of an All-Star year, given that Harris played a vital role in the Texans' 10-7 run in 2023.
During Houston's 45-14 Wild Card victory over the Cleveland Browns in January, Harris' play on the defensive side helped the Texans put the game out of reach.
He recorded Houston's second pick-six on quarterback Joe Flacco late in the third quarter. He finished the game with eight tackles, one quarterback hit and one pass deflection to go along with a career-defying interception.
"He always tells me, 'Man, I am trying to be like you,'" Al-Shaair said. "I'm like, listen, you have all the abilities to maximize this and take it as far as you want. I am here to help you unlock [the mental aspect]. I am really happy that I am able to work with him. He reminds me a lot of myself. I think the sky is the limit for him."
READ MORE: Exclusive: Nico Collins' Road to Greatness Leads to Career-Best Season
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.