Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans Fuels Fire Surrounding J.J. Watt Unretirement
The big news this week was the official release of NFL schedules on Wednesday, but that doesn't always take away from the rumor mill that is constantly swirling around the league.
Rumors can start from anywhere, and they may, or may not, actually have some truth to them.
For the Houston Texans there is one rumor that has become not quite gossip, and in fact, could come to fruition as both players in it have made public statements. The rumor I am speaking of is that of the unretirement of Texans' legendary DE J.J. Watt.
READ MORE: What Would Be J.J. Watt's Role Amid Return To Texans?
Earlier this offseason, Watt made his feelings known about the job that Ryans is doing with the team and went as far as to say that he would be willing to come out of retirement to play for him if he needed him. Ryans in turn spoke to the media regarding Watt's comments and said there will always be a spot for Watt on his team.
Rumors started swirling. Would Watt actually come out of retirement? Does DeMeco actually think that he would need Watt's services even at his age?
So many thoughts immediately came to mind for Texans fans, and now, those rumors will once again start to surface and don't appear to be going anywhere as Ryans reiterated his stance on an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.
Of course, DeMeco Ryans mentioned that he hopes he will not need to use that safety valve and pull Watt out of retirement - that would mean that someone currently in that room would likely have suffered a serious injury. And without an injury of that sort, it doesn't seem likely the Texans will need Watt after bolstering their defensive end unit this offseason.
READ MORE: Texans Need To Be In 'Dire Situation'
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter