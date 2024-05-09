What Would Be J.J. Watt's Role Amid Return To Texans?
HOUSTON — J.J. Watt's latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday afternoon nearly ended rumors about his potential return to the Houston Texans. Watt said the Texans had to be in a "dire situation" for him to unretire, which he views as a "highly unlikely" situation.
However, should Watt change his outlook and return because he misses the game, coach DeMeco Ryans would not be opposed to adding the future Hall of Famer to the roster.
Since losing to the Baltimore Ravens during the 2023 postseason, Ryans has expressed his desire to upgrade the defensive line. The results led to significant changes to Houston's front four, headlined by the free agency signings of Denico Autry and Danielle Hunter.
Should he return to the field, Watt will not be the premier defensive lineman at the top of opponents' scouting reports. However, his final season with the Arizona Cardinals showcased that the future Hall of Famer can still play a vital role in Houston's defense — finishing with 39 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 16 games during the 2022 season.
On the latest episode of Locked On Texans, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss Watt's realistic acquisition and potential role with the team.
"I love to hear J.J. saying he’s ready,” Ryans said at the 21st annual Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic on Monday.
"I’ve got his number ready to go just in case we need him. I may need to make that call, so I’m happy that it’s open to him...I need him now — I need to make that call right now. Anytime J.J. Watt's ready to go, I'm ready to go."
