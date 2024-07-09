Houston Texans' Joe Mixon Falls Short of Exceptional Running Back Honor
When the Houston Texans began to improve their roster following the end of the 2023 season, upgrading the team's offensive backfield became a significant point of emphasis. The results led to the Texans landing Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon in a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Texans turned their attention to Mixon after they fell short of signing Saquon Barkley in free agency.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently surveyed NFL executives, coaches and personnel members to determine the league's top-10 running backs entering the 2024 season. Mixon fell short of cracking the top 10 but maintained the respect of each voter while submitting their ballots.
"He’ll be good for the Texans’ offense — he’ll be a steady presence and can get tough yards on first and second down," per Fowler.
Despite a down year in 2023, Mixon is coming off his fourth career season of rushing for over 1,000 yards. He finished his final season with the Bengals, rushing for 1,034 yards on 257 attempts and nine touchdowns.
Mixon's best season came in 2021. He rushed for a career-best 1,205 yards on 292 carries and 13 touchdowns. His production helped the Bengals reach Super Bowl LVI, where Cincinnati fell 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals' Super Bowl run also marked Mixon's only Pro Bowl season.
