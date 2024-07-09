Houston Texans Strengthen Defense by Signing Veteran Defensive End
The Houston Texans continue to add to their defensive line less than two weeks before the start of training camp. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Texans have re-signed veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes.
Hughes will be returning for his third season with the Texans. He originally signed with his hometown team in May 2022 and has since recorded 67 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, and 12.0 sacks with the franchise.
Hughes' best season came during his first year with the franchise. He established himself as arguably the team's best pass rusher, posting 35 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and 9.0 sacks. Hughes played two games during the 2023 season. His reasoning remained unknown.
With the addition of Hughes, the defensive line could be the Texans' top position group entering training camp. They made one of the league's top free-agency signings with the acquisition of Danielle Hunter. The Texans also added Denico Autry and Folorunso Fatukasi to pair with reigning Defensive Player of the Year winner Will Anderson Jr.
Hughes began his career as a first-round pick (No. 31st overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in 2010. He later played for the Buffalo Bills following a trade from the Colts in August 2013. Hughes has recorded 70.0 career sacks.
