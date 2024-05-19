Texans' DeMeco Ryans on Not Overreacting to Schedule: “We Can Only Control One Day At a Time”
All 32 NFL teams found out their 2024 schedules this past week and began examining and circling games that will be the most important.
The Houston Texans will boast one of the more difficult schedules in the NFL this upcoming season after winning the AFC South and making it to the divisional round of the playoffs in 2023. With a tougher schedule, that usually coincides with prime-time games and the Texans will be featured in four of them.
Prior to the release of the schedule this past Wednesday, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans sent a subtle message to his team during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.
“With our expectations, what I ask of our guys is when the schedule comes out you can’t consume the entire thing,” Ryans said.
“No matter how you cook it up, whatever the games are, we can only control one day at a time, one game at a time, so its truly our expectations are about focusing on the process and continuing to grow, develop, continue to get better each and every day. If our team, right, comes together, become a very tight team, connected team then we truly hone in on the small details, fundamentals, and techniques and we get better every single day with the expectations well be exactly what we’re supposed to be. Everybody wants to go get it all, but you don’t get there overnight.”
The sentiment put forth by Ryans is exactly how his team should look at their 2024 schedule. Take each day as it is and prepare for each game as it comes, don’t look at the big picture. If Ryans can convey this message to his team and have them have the same outlook as he does then the Texans will be in a great spot to make the playoffs once again.
