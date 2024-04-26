'Don't Be Dumb': Cardinals Take Texans' C.J. Stroud's Advice During 2024 NFL Draft
HOUSTON — Pro Bowl quarterback C.J. Stroud knew the Houston Texans had no chance of drafting his Ohio State teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. during the 2024 NFL Draft. But Stroud knew there was a good chance Harrison would be the first wide receiver taken off the board Thursday night and questioned why any team would pass on his services.
"Why shouldn't it be ‘Marv’?," Stroud said. "Put on the tape. He’s done it from really his freshman year, his true freshman year, to now...Don't be dumb."
The Arizona Cardinals took Stroud's advice and selected Harrison as the No. 4 overall pick of the draft. Harrison was the top wide receiver taken and the first non-quarterback selected.
The Graham–George Offensive Player of the Year winner established himself as the top prospect at his position, catching 67 balls for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Harrison rose to prominence during his sophomore season while playing alongside Stroud. He registered a career-best 1,263 yards on 77 catches and 14 touchdowns in Stroud's final season at Ohio State.
"That’s what he sleeps, eats and breathes," Stroud said. "He’s a worthy talent, but his work ethic and how he gravitates that room. I challenged him that last year when Jaxon [Smith-Njigba] went down, he had to take over as leader, and he did that."
Before Harrison's selection, Caleb Williams was the top selection by the Chicago Bears. The Washington Commanders drafted reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. The New England Patriots took Drake Maye at pick No. 3.
"For me, I think I would love to play with him again," Stroud said. "I probably won’t get that opportunity for a while, but I’m super proud of him."
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason. Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24. Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today! Click here to watch. Click here to listen.