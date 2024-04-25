Could Texans Trade Into First Round for Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry?
HOUSTON — Kool-Aid McKinstry enters the 2024 NFL Draft as arguably the top cornerback of his class. At the NFL Combine in February, McKinstry revealed he had various meetings. And when it came to his meeting with the Texans, McKinstry revealed it "went very good."
"It was the same type of meeting where teams wanted to know my background and we went over some football," McKinstry said at the combine.
"Being from Birmingham, things are naturally rough. That is what all the teams have asked me about and try to get at. I let all the teams know that's what motivates me. I am from a rough area and trying to give kids a different way to look at life while trying to be a motivation to them."
McKinstry is a projected first-round pick who will likely hear his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell Thursday night. With no first-round selection, the Texans will miss the opportunity to land the All-American defensive back.
However, given the background of general manager Nick Caserio, the Texans could move back into the first round of the draft in hopes of landing McKinstry.
On the latest Locked on Texans podcast episode, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss the possibility of Caserio trading back into the first round and three prospects they could target.
McKinstry played in 42 games as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide, recording 93 tackles, 23 passes defended, 2.0 sacks and two interceptions. A source told Locked On Texans that Houston could also trade back into the first round for Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in addition to McKinstry.
Houston traded its first-round pick (No. 23 overall) and a seventh rounder to the Minnesota Vikings on March 15. They received the No. 42 selection, a sixth-round pick, and a 2025 second rounder in the deal. The Texans sent the 2025 pick to the Buffalo Bills to land All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
