2024 NFL Draft: Was Not Trading Into First Round Best Case Scenario for Texans?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans had a quiet night on Thursday. On Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Texans left the first round without a prospect despite rumors that the franchise was trying to move up.
They stood pat and will make their first selection with the No. 42 pick of the draft Friday night. With several prominent prospects to select, the Texans are in prime position to enter the second round. But was not trading back into the top 32 the best-case scenario for the Texans?
On the latest Locked on Texans podcast episode, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss whether or not Houston made the correct decision by not moving back into the first round.
Although the bulk of the Texans' draft acquisitions would come on the defensive side, Houston did miss out on several offensive players during Day 1.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud was heartbroken after the San Francisco 49ers drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31st pick. The following selection, the Carolina Panthers traded back into the first round to select wide receiver Xavier Legette, who recently displayed his desire to play alongside Stroud, per the Texans Wire.
At the NFL Combine in February, Byron Murphy II said it would mean a lot to play under coach DeMeco Ryans. Not only did Murphy believe Ryans could help his development as a defensive tackle, but he was also fond of the notion of playing for a "young African American coach." The Seattle Seahawks drafted Murphy with the 16th overall pick.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason. Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24. Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today! Click here to watch. Click here to listen.