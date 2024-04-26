2024 NFL Draft: Best Day 2 Prospects Available for Texans
HOUSTON — Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft came and went Thursday night. Despite rumors that the Houston Texans were trying to trade back into the first round, general manager Nick Caserio and coach DeMeco Ryans stood pat.
The first round of the draft featured 23 offensive players taken, highlighted by a record-setting six quarterbacks. Not giving up assets may have worked out in the Texans' favor when considering their top draft picks would come on the defensive side.
Entering Day 2, starting with the No. 42 selection, the Texans have a handful of prospects they can draft to make Friday a successful night for the franchise.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama: Kool-Aid McKinstry has been near the top of the Texans' board since the start of the draft process. A source told Texans Daily that McKinstry would have been one of three potential targets if Houston had traded into the first round.
The Texans must improve their subpar pass defense, which finished in the league's bottom half after allowing an average of 234.1 passing yards. McKinstry would be a prominent upgrade in Houston's secondary.
He played in 42 career games as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide, recording 93 tackles, 23 passes defended, 2.0 sacks and two interceptions.
A Jones fracture in his foot could be the primary reason McKinstry became one of the biggest first-round snubs. However, his unfortunate injury could result in him playing alongside Derek Stingley Jr. as part of Ryans' defensive scheme.
Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M: The Texans will likely draft a linebacker for the third consecutive year. However, it's hard to imagine they would use their top overall selection at a position that features rising star Christian Harris and recently acquired Al-Shaair Azeez. But should the Texans want to make the linebacker unit one of their top positions, Edgerrin Cooper would make for an ideal selection.
Cooper is arguably the best linebacker entering Day 2 of the draft. He finished his college career at Texas A&M with 205 tackles, 8.5 sacks, eight pass deflections and two interceptions.
Cooper possesses the abilities to help the Texans improve their subpar passing defense from the previous year. He excels in man coverage, making him a seamless fit for Ryan's defensive scheme.
He has also established himself as an explosive blitzer. Although Ryans did not blitz much during the 2023 season, he changed his approach when facing Lamar Jackson during the Divisional Round of the 2023 playoffs.
Ryans understands that the Texans must find a way to slow down the best quarterbacks in the AFC to reach their championship aspirations, and drafting Cooper would help the team get closer to accomplishing the feat.
Cooper was the second prospect the Texans considered trading back into the first round for before Day 1 of the draft — in addition to McKinstry.
Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois: Since becoming the Texans' coach in January 2023, Ryans has prioritized improving the defensive line. He believes everything for the Texans starts up front on both sides of the ball. His concept could lead to Houston taking defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton as a Day 2 pick — likely with the No. 42 selection.
Newton has the intangibles to help the Texans improve its interior defensive front. He is a suitable run-stopper, but Newton's top attribute is his ability to get after the quarterback.
While posting a career-best 7.5 sacks and 28 hurries during his final season at Illinois, Newton posted a pass-rush grade of 84.0.
Although more undersized, which could be the reason Newton fell outside the first round. Ryans isn't worried about the physique of a defensive tackle. He is seeking a prospect who can allow the Texans to play an "attacking style front."
"We want guys who can do that no matter the size," Ryans said. "When you talk about, ‘Is there a certain size you look for?’ I’ve seen guys do it at 280, 290 [pounds], and I’ve seen guys do it at 315.
"There’s a different range for different types of players. It’s all about our guys just being explosive up front and being able to do what we’re asking them to do."
Honorable Mention:
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
- Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
- Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
