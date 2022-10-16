AFC South Trade? What ESPN Says Texans Should Send Titans

HOUSTON — With a quarter of the NFL season kicking off on Sunday, Week 6 marks the beginning of the league's in-season trade window.

This time last season, the Houston Texans were heavily involved in the rumor mill due to the Deshaun Watson saga. But despite moving on from their biggest trade asset in franchise history in March, the Texans could still make a move that could help expedite their rebuild.

According to ESPN, one of the Texans' most significant trade assets in 2022 is veteran defensive lineman Jerry Hughes.

Ahead of the league's Nov. 7 trade deadline, ESPN has the Texans sending Hughes to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

"General manager Nick Caserio might hesitate to trade within the division, but with just a 4.1% chance of making it to the postseason, Houston has no real need for a 34-year-old edge rusher. "He's also due just $1.8 million over the rest of the season, making him a low-cost addition to any team's pass rush rotation." — via ESPN

Hughes would make a great addition to the Titans' front four. He has arguably been the most valuable player for the Texans' defensive line after recording a team-high 4.0 sacks during the first five games of the season.

And when considering his veteran leadership within the locker room, it's going to take more than a mid-round draft pick for Caserio to move on from Hughes.

