Skip to main content

AFC South Trade? What ESPN Says Texans Should Send Titans

According to ESPN, the Houston Texans should consider trading veteran defensive lineman Jerry Hughes to the Titans.

HOUSTON — With a quarter of the NFL season kicking off on Sunday, Week 6 marks the beginning of the league's in-season trade window. 

This time last season, the Houston Texans were heavily involved in the rumor mill due to the Deshaun Watson saga. But despite moving on from their biggest trade asset in franchise history in March, the Texans could still make a move that could help expedite their rebuild. 

According to ESPN, one of the Texans' most significant trade assets in 2022 is veteran defensive lineman Jerry Hughes.

Ahead of the league's Nov. 7 trade deadline, ESPN has the Texans sending Hughes to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

"General manager Nick Caserio might hesitate to trade within the division, but with just a 4.1% chance of making it to the postseason, Houston has no real need for a 34-year-old edge rusher.

"He's also due just $1.8 million over the rest of the season, making him a low-cost addition to any team's pass rush rotation." — via ESPN

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Hughes would make a great addition to the Titans' front four. He has arguably been the most valuable player for the Texans' defensive line after recording a team-high 4.0 sacks during the first five games of the season. 

And when considering his veteran leadership within the locker room, it's going to take more than a mid-round draft pick for Caserio to move on from Hughes. 

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_19210515
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Dameon Pierce Enters Bye Week As Leading AFC South Rusher

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19204252
Houston Texans Latest News

How Much Blame Should Be Placed on Davis Mills For Texans Offensive Struggles?

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19117283
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Dameon Pierce: Best Rookie RB in Franchise History?

By Zach Dimmitt
watson wave
Houston Texans Latest News

Deshaun Watson Faces New Sexual Allegation from Time with Houston Texans

By Mike Fisher
lovie smith 32
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Coach Lovie Smith: Bye Week Comes at 'Perfect Time,' Explains Why

By Zach Dimmitt
Dameon Pierce
Houston Texans Latest News

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce's Philosophy? 'Just Get Yards After Contact'

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19205261
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans GM Nick Caserio Credits Third-Down Struggles For Subpar Offensive Play

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19206064 (1)
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Bring Jordan Akins Reunion Full Circle With 53-Man Roster Signing

By Coty M. Davis