Texans Offering Buyback of Ex QB Deshaun Watson Jerseys?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans announced on Monday that the team is offering fans the opportunity to exchange jerseys of former players throughout the bye week.

Fans will be able to exchange player jerseys at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium for 44 percent off a new jersey. Select NFL licensed player jerseys eligible for exchange will include players who the Texans acquired from 2017 - 2021 who are no longer on the roster.

Although the Texans acquired several prominent players during the five-year tenure, the team is giving fans the chance to exchange the jersey of former franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson.

On March 18, Watson waived his no-trade clause in favor of the Cleveland Browns. Houston received a massive haul of draft picks in exchange for Watson, who demanded a trade following the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio and former coach David Culley in January of 2021.

Following his trade request from the Texans, Watson's image in Houston became more tainted after 24 massage therapists accused the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback of sexual assault.

Watson is currently in the middle of an 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy and will make his Browns debut against the Texans on Dec. 4 at NRG Stadium.

Watson played four seasons for the Texans before sitting out the entire 2021 campaign. Houston drafted Watson with the No. 12 pick in 2017. In 54 career games played, Watson threw for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts.

Other jerseys that are eligible for the exchange are Lonnie Johnson Jr., Tyrann Mathieu, Charles Omenihu, Justin Reid and Tyrod Taylor.

