Another Key Texans Defender Moved to Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Texans will be without another key defender due to COVID-19 protocols

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans will without two key defenders for their Sunday matchup against the Cincinnatti Bengals this week, with defensive end Whitney Mercilus and safety Eric Murray both being added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mercilus was already added to the list earlier in the week, with Murray being added early Sunday morning ahead of the game.

Houston elevated Anthony Chesley to replace Murray on the active roster.

With the virus protocols taking another defender the Texans will lean on youth to make up for what they are now missing in veteran experience.

Lonnie Johnson and A.J. Moore figure to factor in a lot more at safety. Murray also plays slot cornerback quite a bit for the team as well. Both Moore and Johnson are primarily safties but Johnson previously played cornerback.

Jacob Martin figures to get a lot of the reps vacated by Whitney Mercilus. Martin was adamant earlier this month he is a complete linebacker and not just a pass-rush specialist. Last week he split out wide to defend a pass route so the team clearly trusts Martin in non-rush situations.

Jonathan Greenard could see a few more snaps as well with Mercilus down. Brennan Scarlett is back with the team off of injured reserve and played sparingly last week so he is an option as well.

It is the second time this season Whitney Mercilus has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list this season and the first time for Eric Murray. The team has not been drastically affected over the previous 15 weeks of play.