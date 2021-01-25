Arian Foster: Texans Should 'Bend To Watson's Will'

Arian Foster weighs in on the future of the Texans and Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON - One of the greatest Texans in team history has weighed in on the Deshaun Watson situation, and he took a little different approach than Andre Johnson did.

"If I'm the organization I bend to his will," said Texans all-time leading rusher Arian Foster on The Gems and Juice Podcast when asked about Watson's future. "There's no way you don't. He's a generational quarterback. You've never had a quarterback like him. You're not going to have a quarterback like him in who knows how many decades."

Foster went as far as to say the Texans need to be finding out what would keep Watson happy and having the team do it to make sure he stays in Houston.

"You bend to his will. What do you need to keep you here? What do you want? What do you need?"

Foster said he remembered the rumor of Peyton Manning getting to sit in on the drafts with the Indianapolis Colts. He said the Texans should leave no stone unturned in placating Watson.

"Get your players involved that are generational talents."

The former running back called some of the conversations around trading Watson a "farce" and explained why he wouldn't entertain moving the quarterback.

"You can have five first-round picks and you're not going to get a talented quarterback like that," Foster said. "You could have a first round pick every year for the next ten years and you're not going to get a talented quarterback like that."

Foster immediately said "maybe" the Texans could find another player of Watson's caliber, but the team already had one.

"So why not just invest in this one?"

Foster said the Texans might have to go against how most teams operate, which he said leaned towards "ego" and not listening to players.

"If they're smart they'll bend to his will if they're smart."

