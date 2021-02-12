BREAKING: J.J. Watt Says ‘Goodbye’ As Texans Release Best-Ever Player

HOUSTON - It was always a possibility for the Houston Texans. Now, it's a reality.

The Texans are releasing three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt from the team after 10 years with the franchise. Watt, 31, now will have the option to sign with any team in 2021.

The Texans are expected to save $17.5 million in cap space from the fallout.

Watt took to social media to speak to the city of Houston. According to his side, the former first-rounder asked the McNair family for his release instead of being trade. Ownership always could have tried to package a deal for him this offseason, but instead, they respected his wishes.

"I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who had never really been to Texas before, and now I can't imagine my life without Texas in it," Watt said on social media Friday. "The way you guys have treated me, besides draft night, every day after that you treated me like family."

Watt entered the NFL with the 11th overall pick back in 2011. Since then, he's become the face of the organization and perhaps the biggest name in Houston history. From the get-go, it was clear his presence on the field was a game-changer for the Texans.

Watt will finish his time in Houston by playing in 128 games, tallying 503 total tackles, 282 quarterback hits, 101 sacks, 25 forced fumbles, 16 fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

Watt also played a tad offense, finishing with four total catches for three touchdowns.

“Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love. J.J.’s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise’s history,” said Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair. “I told J.J. earlier this week that we will forever consider him a Texan. We take solace in knowing that this is not a goodbye but a ‘see you soon.’ For now, we will build upon the foundation that J.J. created here and forge ahead with our unwavering mission to bring a championship to our city, create memorable experiences for our fans and do great things for Houston.”

He was a five-time All-Pro, a five-time Pro-Bowl selection, and named the Walter Payton Man of the Year following the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The Texans finished last season 4-12 following the firing of Bill O'Brien. Now, they will try to begin fresh with new head coach David Culley.

And J.J. Watt will begin fresh somewhere outside of the only NFL city he has ever known.

"I'm excited and looking forward to a new opportunity and I've been working extremely hard, but at the same time it is always tough to move on," Watt said.