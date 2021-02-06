Which Texans Staffers Got Fired? (Nope, Not That One)

The Texans have dismissed three long-standing members of their football operations staff - but Easterby is still standing.

A Houston Texans watcher does not need to have an opinion on controversial team executive Jack Easterby to wonder, when news breaks of staff changes inside NRG Stadium, if the name “Easterby” is being scratched off an office door.

For those unbiased thinkers - and for those who find Easterby’s ongoing employment to be ponderous - the news is the same: The Texans (as first reported by The Chronicle) have dismissed three long-standing members of their football operations staff - but Easterby is still standing.

Gone are:

*The director of football administration, Kevin Krajcovic, a 15-year employee most recently involved in managing the team’s salary cap;

*The equipment manager, Mike Parson, (13 years with the Texans) and his staff;

*And Doug West, who was the team’s director of practice facility development and special projects.

That’s been West’s title for the last two years. Previous to that, he had previously spent five years as the Texans' vice president of football operations.

We find it worth noting, as Krajcovic moves on, that Easterby claims on his resume to have a background in NFL cap management.

We also find it worth noting that the aforementioned title for West of "vice president of football operations'' is one that owner Cal McNair shifted in 2020 ("executive vice president of football operations'') to none other than Easterby. Oddly, though, the Texans website newly says that "Easterby was named the executive vice president of football operations on January 28, 2020.'' He therefore received a promotion to a position he already held.

There is no word on whether Jack Easterby also has experience working as an equipment manager.

