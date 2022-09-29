Dameon Pierce, Justin Herbert on Injury Report for Chargers at Houston Texans

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce in Houston and young star QB Justin Herbert for the Chargers take centerstage in Week 4.

The Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers each enter their Week 4 clash at NRG Stadium with two losses ...

And that doesn't count the "losses'' of practice time on Wednesday from standouts from each team, rookie running back Dameon Pierce in Houston and young star QB Justin Herbert for the Chargers.

The 0-2-1 Texans would like to have all hands on deck here as they try to end their habit of "coming close.'' That means health from the likes of Brevin Jordan, the young tight end who missed the Texans' 23-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, it means more action for receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, who coach Lovie Smith concedes have been under-utilized so far ...

And maybe most of all, it means a healthy Pierce, who is dealing with a hip issue that caused him to be listed as "limited'' at midweek.

The Texans released their injury report for the day, which highlighted Pierce as the rookie works to take over as Houston's every-down running back.

Meanwhile, for the Chargers, their centerpiece is Herbert, and when all are healthy in Los Angeles, that is a loaded offense that Houston would figure to struggle with this week. But L.A. is going to be down a weapon or two, meaning maybe the team that gets the most healthy by Sunday is the team that registers its first win of the NFL season.Veterans Brandin Cooks and Jerry Hughes also missed practice due to rest.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.