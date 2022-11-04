Dameon Pierce's Performance vs. Eagles Is An Affirmation Of Texans' RB Coach Danny Barrett

HOUSTON — Running back Dameon Pierce had a performance against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles that may have sealed his fate to end the 2022 campaign as Offensive Rookie of the Year.

During the Houston Texans' 29-17 loss to the Eagles, Pierce rushed for a career-best 139 yards on 27 carries, as he became the first player in franchise history to record two 130-plus-yard rushing games within the first eight contests of their career.

His first 130-plus-yard game took place 32 days ago during the Texans' Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, where Pierce finished the day with 131 yards on 14 attempts.

Pierce's talent has made him the Texans' best offensive player through the first eight games. But Pierce credits running back coach Danny Barrett for his early career success.

"I give him 98.5 percent of the credit, and the rest is on me," Pierce said. "D.B. [Danny Barrett] stays on me. Ever since day one, he told me that he will keep his foot on the gas, and it will only help me in the end. Whatever we have to do for me to be great, eventually, it will help this team win."

Following a disappointing debut where the Texans favored Rex Burkhead over Pierce's services, coach Lovie Smith said he wanted to see his rookie running back become more of a complete player before trusting the Alabama native as Houston's lead running back.

Barrett said the time he and Pierce have put in pre-and-post-practices is the reason behind his progression since the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Indianapolis Colts. He describes Pierce as a "sponge trying to absorb as much as he can and as fast as he can."

When Smith wanted to see improvement in his pass protection, Barrett assigned Pierce to work alongside Houston's offensive line corps the following week at practice. When Pierce committed a pair of fumbles during Houston's Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos, Pierce spent extra practice time working with Barrett to enhance his ball security.

The Texans have witnessed Pierce improve each attribute since Smith addressed his concerns.

"Each week he’s getting more reps, getting more touches, doing more things," Barrett said. "He’s just going to continue to feed on that, build on that. As much as he can handle, we’ll give him an opportunity to be on the football field. But we also have to be cognizant of how much we are using him early so he can finish the game."

Pierce has brought a sense of rejuvenation to Barrett's career with the Texans. For the first time since the days of Carlos Hyde in 2019, Barrett is in charge of coaching a player capable of eclipsing over 100 yards in rushing each week.

Following his performance against the Eagles, Pierce is currently fourth in the NFL in rushing with 678 yards — becoming one of 14 rookies since 2000 to achieve the feat.

Pierce once said he's happy to have the opportunity to play ball on an NFL level while establishing himself as one of the most elite players on the field.

Pierce said his growth since entering the league is a testament to working with Barrett, who is merely thrilled to have an opportunity to coach a rookie running back for the first time as a position coach in Houston.

"This is the first time I’ve been here where we’ve drafted a back — which is good," Barrett said. "We drafted a back knowing that it was a position we wanted to upgrade. I think Nick [Caserio], the scouting department and the college scouts have done a great job of being able to find a guy like Dameon.

"When everybody else looked over him, we were able to bring him in. He’s come in and complemented the guys we have in the room. The depth we have and the quality of people we have at this position right now is wonderful."

