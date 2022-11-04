Texans RB Dameon Pierce 'Is What We Want To Be' - Coach Lovie Smith

With a 29-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at NRG Stadium Thursday night, the Houston Texans' record fell to 1-6-1 as the team continues to find reasons for optimism.

But rookie running back Dameon Pierce once again proved he's clearly the exception on this search.

In Houston's only prime-time game of the season (barring a miraculous turnaround into the playoffs), Pierce showed out and gave the Texans a fighting chance against the league's last remaining unbeaten.

The fourth-round rookie posted 27 carries for 139 yards, both of which set new career-high marks. His four-game streak of finding the end zone came to a close, but he still nearly managed to single-handedly out-rush an Eagles team (143 rush yards) that held the lead for most of the second half.

Pierce is the head of the snake for what Texans coach Lovie Smith is trying to accomplish. And despite the loss, it's safe to say the potential Offensive Rookie of the Year is continuing to impress his head coach while also making a case for being the team's best player.

“Of course, Dameon Pierce did what he normally does," Smith said. "Run hard, just outstanding job ... Every time Dameon has stepped on the field, same type of effort he gives. On what we want to be - a running football team, physical, running attack - our tailback … kinda says it all on what we’d like to be.”

The highlight of Pierce's career night came late in the second quarter, as he somehow broke free of multiple would-be Philadelphia tackles for an impressive 36-yard run down the right sideline to set up the Texans outside the red zone. The offense scored three plays later to tie the game 14-14 headed into the half.

This only added to Pierce's impressive highlight reel of tackle-breaking runs this year, something fans saw him do in Houston's only win so far this season on Oct. 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"He’s hard to stop," Smith said. "I wouldn’t want to be a defensive back with him having a full head of steam running downhill ... Just continuing to go. Keeping his legs moving, moving the pile."



Pierce now leads all rookies in rushing yards this season (539) and is developing into a true workhorse back just eight games into his career.

It's hard seeing the fundamentals of Smith's coaching approach changing anytime soon. So as long as Pierce is in the backfield, expect a healthy dose of carries and even more back-breaking runs along the way.

