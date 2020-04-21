DeAndre Hopkins received the outcome he wanted by asking for a "little raise"

Former Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins did a cover feature with SI.com on his exit from the Houston Texans. Hopkins has been quiet regarding his departure from the organization he once called home.

The new Arizona Cardinals wide receiver was introduced by the team last week and he then said he was not surprised by the face he was traded, as a matter of fact, he was preparing for it.

Hopkins ultimately received the end result he wanted with his raise demands on his current contract structure, his money would increase or complete separation from the team he once called home.

"That asking for a little raise would lead to the outcome that I got,” he said to SI.com, “which is the outcome that I wanted.”

Also, Hopkins discussed the day he received the phone call from head coach Bill O'Brien that the trade was going to be executed sending him to the Cardinals. According to Hopkins, O'Brien was business-like with the discussion with on what was occurring and Hopkins did not reciprocate any emotion leaving it business on his end too.

With six seasons together, Hopkins and O'Brien's relationship did not go further than the player and coach with the situation ending with the trade.

“There was no relationship,” Hopkins said of their time together. “Make sure you put that in there. There’s not a lot to speak about.”

With Hopkins now in Arizona and preparing with a new set of faces for his eighth season in the NFL. Hopkins is worried about his new team.

"I’m a stress-free person,” he says. “I live in the present. I only care about this T-E-A-M.”

